Jisoo Of BLACKPINK Showcases Shades Of Heartbreak In Flower Music Video | Watch

BLACKPINK member Jisoo delighted her fans by finally releasing her solo album, ME and the music video of Flower. Jisoo was the only member of the girl group who did not have a solo song yet. With the release of Flower, fans of Jisoo are on cloud nine. Flower is one of the two songs from the singer's latest solo album Me.

The Flower music video garnered 1 million views within 4 minutes of its release. Jisoo’s Flower music video was shared by the official account of BLACKPINK. The song narrates the story of heartbreak and love. Along with the lyrics, the video also shows visuals of the singer and actor Jisoo in various moods. Throughout the song, the singer mentions 4 colours to explain her state of mind. As the colours are mentioned, Jisoo can also be seen in a dress of the same colour.

Through Flower, Jisoo explains the state of mind of a person going through heartbreak. With the lyrics, she says “I fly away like a white petal It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on”. The words draw to the ending of a relationship. The song’s verse narrates “On a beautiful day without a single cloud. There was nothing left but a scent of a flower.” As soon as the song was released, BLINKS took to social media to shower appreciation for the latest soloist.

theqoo: knetz react to #JISOO #FLOWER MV



*Wow, the song and MV are great

*The song is good, but Jisoo's face is so pretty

*I listened to the song once and I'm addicted to it

*The MV is crazy & so pretty, the lyrics are so good too

*The song is more addictive than I thought pic.twitter.com/lKdpSMgF0H — 꽃 ❤️🥀 (@_asiLisa) March 31, 2023

I DON’T HAVE ANYTHING ELSE TO SAY BUT JISOO IS PERFECT AND FLOWER IS EVERYTHING



SOLOIST JISOO DEBUT#JISOO_Blooming_With_ME#꽃과_함께_찾아온_지수_솔로#JISOO #FLOWER pic.twitter.com/KL6N4a5fNN — kj (@yoontaennie) March 31, 2023

Jisoo has divided the Flower music video into three parts. The first chapter is called “the next day”, the second chapter is titled “same time” and chapter 3 is titled “same place”. In the video, Jisoo showcases the entire timeline of a breakup, heartbreak and moving on.



Jisoo’s Flowerhouse

Jisoo’s Flower is not just a song but an experience for BLINKS. Along with the release of the music video, Jisoo has also helped in the creation of a Flowerhouse in Seoul. In the Flowerhouse, fans of the singer can click pictures at various backdrops.

Welcome to @BLACKPINK Jisoo's Flower House! Jisoo took part in the creation of her Flower House, which is located in Platz S in Seoul's Seoungsu-dong! #JISOO #FLOWER pic.twitter.com/gn2yix70lP — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) March 31, 2023

Fans rushed to visit the Flowerhouse, following the release of the song.