Joe Jonas Enjoys Trivia Parties With His Brothers And Spends Quality Time With Sophie

Joe Jonas has revealed that he has been enjoying his time in self-isolation and is having fun. Joe Jonas has revealed in an online interview that he has taken this time to bond with his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Joans. He admitted that they are practising social distancing; however, they are enjoying a lot on video calls and are having a lot of fun.

Joe Jonas enjoys trivia parties with his brothers

During the interview, Joe Jonas said that he has not seen his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, in over a month but they do not miss out on the fun. Joe Jonas revealed that the brothers often take part in trivia nights which are really exciting according to him. Joe also mentioned that he is using this period to spend some quality time with his wife Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas has also kept his fans updated about his latest happenings by conducting several Instagram live sessions.

Joe Jonas also revealed to his fans that he has taken up cooking and is doing significantly well in it. Sophie Turner too posted a picture of Joe Jonas holding up a cake that he prepared. Joe added in the interview that he has also been taking time to learn a few British delicacies in order to widen his cooking skills. Joe Jonas continued that he feels wonderful that he is getting to spend self-isolation with his lady love as he gets to be with her all the time.

Joe Jonas also added that it is indeed special that the two are spending time with each other. However, Joe Jonas mentioned that this may not be the case for other couples who are practising self-quarantine. Joe Jonas suggested that other couples should also come up with creative ideas to make this time in quarantine extra special for each other.

