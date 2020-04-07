Here Is Why One Should Definitely Follow Nick Jonas On Social Media

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, which caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin. Their band was called "Jonas Brothers". Today, apart from being a very important part of the band, Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation. Nick has around 29.6 million followers on his official Instagram account. The singer never fails to keep his fans entertained, as his account is a complete mixture of emotions. Here are the reasons why one should definitely follow Nick Jonas. Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | Nick Jonas’s Goofy Videos That Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

Here's why one should definitely follow Nick Jonas on social media

Nick Jonas’s goofy personality

It is very easy to love Nick’s social media account, as it will always make you laugh. Nick Jonas is often spotted posting goofy videos of himself and others, that leaves fans in splits. The singer makes funny Tik-Tok videos and even has fun on the sets of The Voice, the singing reality show, where Nick is one of the judges. Nick, being the sporting personality that he is, also sometimes posts memes about himself.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Redefines Tuxedo Looks In These Posts | See Pictures

Nick Jonas’s romantic personality

Nick Jonas tied the knot to the international superstar, Priyanka Chopra on December 1, 2018. Even before getting married, Nick had often posted pictures with Priyanka, displaying the immense love he has towards her. Recently, the couple celebrated their first year marriage anniversary. The pictures of the couple on Nick Jonas’s profile will leave you in awe.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Indian Food; Can You Guess What It Is?

Nick Jonas’s generous personality

The world is currently on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Nick Jonas and wife, Indian actor and singer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas are doing their level best to help from their end. The couple has made various donations in such times of crisis.

Also Read | Here Is A Check List Of All Nick Jonas Films With The 'Jonas Brothers'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.