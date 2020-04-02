Nick Jonas Has Done THESE Movies With His Brothers Joe And Kevin Jonas

Nick Jonas and his brothers have appeared together in several films and TV series. The Jonas Brothers have won many hearts with their talented performances on stage as well as with their acting. To know which are their films together they worked in, continue reading.

Camp Rock

Director Matthew Diamond helmed the film. The story of the film was written by Karin Gist, Regina Y. Hicks featuring Demi Lovato as Mitchie Torres, Joe Jonas as Shane Gray, Kevin Jonas as Jason and Nick Jonas as Nate. IMDb rated the film with 5.2 stars. The plot of the film revolves around popular teen idol who overhears a girl and heads out looking for her.

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Another film in which the Jonas brothers are seen together is the sequel of Camp Rock named Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The story of the film revolves around the Mitchie who goes back at Camp Rock. This new camp slowly creates an atmosphere of feud and competition. The film was directed by Paul Hoen and written by Dan Berendsen, Karin Gist. The film featured Joe Jonas as Shane Gray, Kevin Jonas as Jason and Nick Jonas as Nate and Demi Lovato as Mitchie as the lead actors. IMDb rated the film with 5.2 stars.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

The movie Night at the museum was directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Michael Barnathan and Chris Columbus. The story of the film is about Larry Daley, played by Ben Stiller who tries to infiltrate the Smithsonian museum. Other lead actors are in the film Amy Adams as Amelia Earhart and Owen Wilson as Jedediah. The Jonas brothers lent their voices for the cherubs in the movie. According to IMDb trivia’s, the three singing cupids are played by Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, aka The Jonas Brothers. Of all the love songs they sing to Larry and Amelia, one is their own, "Lovebug." IMDb rated the film with 6 stars.

