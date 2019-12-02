Joe Jonas' 'See No More' To 'Gotta Find You' And Popular Songs With Platinum Certification

The Cake by the Ocean fame Joe Jonas is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained popularity as a pop band consisting of brothers Nick Jonas, Joe and Kevin Jonas. Those who are familiar with the Disney movies will remember Joe Jonas from the superhit shows like Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, and Jonas to name a few. Recently, the singer is on a concert tour along with his brothers. Take a look at the superhit discography of Sansa Stark's (Sophie Turner) rockstar husband Joe Jonas.

Top Joe Jonas songs

This Is Me ft Demi Lovato

This Is Me was the top solo hit for Joe Jonas featuring Demi Lovato in the Disney movie Camp Rock. Joe Jonas already had a massive female following due to his cool dude boyish charm in the Disney film Camp Rock and the song made the fans go gaga over Joe Jonas thus listing it among the top numbers on the billboard charts. The song This is Me showcased a crucial part in the movie and raked the No. 9 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gotta Find You

The movie Camp Rock's Gotta Find You reminds you of the long-haired cool dude playing the guitar in your college or school. The picturisation makes you mushy and the song makes one of the best moments of the movie where Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas's character exchange a sweet moment.

See No More

The song See No More from the album Fastlife in 2011 gained immense popularity and also managed to reach Billboard's top 100 list. See No More depicts the heartache of a person parting away from her lover yet longing their presence. Joe Jonas's boyish charm makes the song relatable with its aptly composed lyrics.

Cake by the Ocean by DNCE

The song Cake by the Ocean was released by Joe Jonas's individual venture (after parting ways from The Jonas Brothers band) into a funk rock band called DNCE. The band featured Joe Jonas as the vocalist, drummer Jack Lawless, guitarist JinJoo Lee, and bassist and keyboardist Cole Whittle in the band. The band received a quadruple-platinum plaque for their song Cake by the Ocean, platinum certification for Toothbrush and a gold award for their full-length LP.

All about Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas is currently on the Happiness Begins tour for the promotion of their recent studio album along with his brothers. The tour began on August 7, 2019, in Miami, and is set to conclude on February 22, 2020, in Paris. Joe Jonas and brothers recent tour garnered huge appreciations from The Jonas Brothers fan following as their fifth studio album saw the reunion of the three Jonas brothers who were a major hit amongst the teens during the 90s. On the other hand, Joe Jonas is prepping for his new travel show series titled Cup of Joe to be released on April 6, 2020. The camera crew would be following Joe documenting his culinary experiences.

