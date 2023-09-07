Joe Jonas Spends Quality Time With Daughters Amid Divorce With Sophie Turner | PHOTO

Putting all speculations to rest, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed their divorce in a joint statement. The former celebrity couple reportedly had "very different lifestyles" which led to their separation. A day after announcing their split, Joe was snapped in Los Angeles with his two daughters as they enjoyed breakfast.

3 things you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in 2019 in Los Vegas.

They are parents to two daughters - Willa, and 1-year-old girl.

Reportedly, Joe Jonas is taking care of the kids amid his divorce with Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas is on daddy duty

After announcing his divorce from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was spotted with his two daughters at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday. An unknown woman accompanied the family of three and was seen holding one of the kids in her arms, while Joe held his elder daughter Willa.

(Joe Jonas stepped out with his daughters on breakfast | Image: PageSix/Instagram)

Joe was seen having a good time with his daughters as they enjoyed some quality time and breakfast together.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner address speculation around the cause of divorce

The former couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a joint statement announcing their divorce. However, they didn't reveal the reason behind their separation. The statement read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriafe we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect out wishes for privacy for us and our children."

(A throwback picture of the former couple | Image: Sophie Turner/Instagram)

Reportedly, Joe and Sophie's kids have been living with the former for the last three months. He has reportedly requested for joint custody of their daughters that "allows for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," as per a report in TMZ.