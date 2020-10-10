John Lennon's Son Recalls Singer Writing Letter To The Queen After 'Cold Turkey' Flopped

The day, October 9 marks the birth anniversary of singer John Lennon. Recently, in conversation with DJ Strombo on Apple Music Hits, John Lennon’s son Sean opened up about his father’s letter to the Queen after the downfall of one of his singles. Sean Lennon mentioned that John was annoyed after his song Cold Turkey did not turn out to be a big success.

He further stated that Lenon went on to write a letter to the Queen complaining about the same and returning his British Award MBE in the process. John Lennon’s son stated that his father started the letter by mentioning that he is returning the MBE in protest against the Vietnam War and in protest of Cold Turkey slipping down the charts. John Lennon was awarded the accolade when he became a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1965 along with the other members of the Beatles.

According to The Mirror, though John Lennon tried to return the award in 1969, the MBE award cannot be returned. However, in response to his letter to The Queen, the same letter and his medal were confiscated at the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood. The report also stated that earlier A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it was holding the MBE after John sent it back to the Palace along with his letter.

The spokesman told The Telegraph in 2009 that The Central Chancery would return any Insignia to the original recipient if they request it before they die. They further stated that if a recipient had not asked for insignia back before they die, then it is assumed that they did not wish it to be returned, and any request from any other person for its return at a later date would be going against the original recipient’s wishes. The Central Chancery world therefore only considers releasing insignia if they had a direct approach from the recipient’s legal next of kin.

About John Lennon's Cold Turkey

Cold Turkey sung by John Lennon released in 1969 by the Plastic Ono Band as a single. It was released on Apple Records, catalogue Apples 1001 in the United Kingdom, Apple 1813 in the United States. It is the second solo single issued by Lennon, that peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 14 on the UK Singles Chart. Lennon performed the song again, at two Madison Square Garden shows, on August 30, 1972.

