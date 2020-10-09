John Lennon Quiz: Can You Answer These Questions About 'The Beatles' Star?

John Lennon was an English singer, songwriter, and peace activist, who had a record of 25 number-one singles in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. More so, in 2008, Rolling Stone ranked him the fifth-greatest singer of all time. If the reports are to be believed, John Lennon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Beatles in 1988 and as a solo artist in 1994. In the year 1965, John was appointed as the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) with the other Beatles members. On John Lennon's birth anniversary, here is a quiz based on his trivia and facts.

John Lennon quiz

1. What is the full name of John Lennon?

John Winston Lennon

John Lennon Winston

John Winston Ono Lennon

John Winston Lennon Ono

2. Which band was founded by John Lennon?

The Rolling Stones

The Beatles

The Local Train

The Beach Boys

3. Which band was started by John Lennon and his second wife?

Plastic Ono Band

The Beatles

The Yoko Ono Band

The Yoko Band

4. Which was the first song by John Lennon which was adopted as an anthem in the anti-war movement?

Happy Xmas (War is Over)

All You Need Is Love

Give Peace a Chance

Instant Karma

5. Which movie marked John Lennon’s only appearance in a non-Beatles feature film?

How I Won the War

All Together Now

I Met the Walrus

The Day the Music Died

6. Which among these is a studio album by John Lennon?

Mind Games

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

Imagine: John Lennon

Abbey Road

7. Which member of The Beatles was a part of John Lennon’s album Imagine?

Yoko Ono

George Harrison

Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr

8. Which song gave John his only solo No.1 single in the United States during his lifetime?

Mind Games

Whatever Gets You Thru the Night

Imagine

Instant Karma

9. Which song by John Lennon was co-written by David Bowie?

Fame

Young Americans

Rebel Rebel

Power to the People

10. Can you guess the song which is not sung by John Lennon?

Mind Games

Some Time in New York City

Milk and Honey

I Will Always Love You

John Lennon quiz - answers

John Winston Ono Lennon

The Beatles

Plastic Ono Band

All You Need is Love

How I Won the War

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

George Harrison

Whatever Gets You Thru the Night

Fame

I Will Always Love You

