Yoko Ono Is Suing John Lennon's Former Personal Assistant For "copyright Infringement"

Yoko Ono is battling it out once again with Lennon’s former assistant. Reportedly, John Lennon’s former personal assistant, Frederic Seaman is trying to gain profit from using the late singer’s memorabilia. According to Yoko Ono, Seaman is violating a major court order from 2002 by doing so.

It has been nearly 40 years since the Beatles singer, John Lennon passed away. The singer was shot dead in front of his house. Now, after 40 years of his death, Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono is suing his former personal assistant once again.

According to TMZ’s report, John Lennon’s former personal assistant is being sued by his wife for his recent interview. According to Ono’s lawyer, Frederic Seaman recently gave a 23-minute long interview discussing John Lennon and his murder. While doing so he was surrounded by Lennon’s memorabilia.

In this interview, Frederic Seaman also discussed the idea of revising and releasing an expanded version of his book The Last Days of John Lennon. But this interview is reportedly a violation of a major court order Seaman received back in 2002. Ono and Seaman had settled a long battle in court in 2002, which led to Frederic Seaman surrendering and giving up the copyright of hundreds of John Lennon’s family photos.

This court order also required Seaman to continue following a confidentiality agreement signed in 1979. Apart from accepting the court order, Seaman also issued an open apology to Yoko Ono in court and “forgive” him so he can move on with his life.

According to Yoko Ono’s lawyer, Frederic Seaman’s latest interview is a major violation of this court order and the confidentiality agreement. Ono’s lawyer, Dorothy Webber wrote a statement about this issue. In her statement, Webber mentioned that her client Yoko Ono thought that Seaman would not go against the court order but it turned out to be a complete lie and “yet another scheme”.

According to the media portal’s report, Yoko Ono is suing Frederic Seaman for copyright infringement. She is seeking up to $150,000 in damages. Apart from recovering the damages, John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono is also asking Seaman to stop profiting from her late husband’s work and legacy.

