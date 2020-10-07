Johnny Nash's Fans Extend Tribute As 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer Passes Away At 80

On October 6, I Can See Clearly Now singer Johnny Nash breathed his last at his residence in Houston. While confirming Johnny's demise with AP news, his son Johnny Nash Jr, said that he passed away at the age of 80 due to natural causes. Johnny is survived by a son Johnny Nash Jr, daughter Monica and wife Carli Nash.

READ | Johnny Nash, Singer Of ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ Dies At 80

Johnny Nash's death

Nash's son also talked to TMZ about the former's death. Johnny Nash Jr said that he was a wonderful father and family man. while saying that the late singer loved people and the world, Nash Jr added that he will be missed within his community. Reacting to the news, actor-singer Holly Robinson Peete took to her Twitter handle and paid respect to him. On the other side, music-producer Ethan Luck and American retired professional basketball player Rex Chapman also paid tribute to Nash.

Rest In Peace, Johnny Nash. 🎼 🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/VhiewIV0en — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) October 7, 2020

Not only celebrities but many of Johnny's fans took to Twitter and paid tribute to the former. Fans recalled Nash's note-worthy work and contribution to the music industry. Check out a few below.

2020 what are you doing taken another iconic figure in music and the prince of reggae now reunited with Bob Marley in the #midnightmoonlight #JohnnyNash 💔👼🏾 pic.twitter.com/jgwb7dXuk7 — CKR (@missramsay_) October 7, 2020

So sad to hear the passing of #Reggae singer-song writer #JohnnyNash 🎼🎤 Here's @donnyosmond with his wonderful cover of Johnny's million selling anthem #ICanSeeClearlyNow 🎶 #RIPJohnnyNash & continue making beautiful music in heaven 🙏❤#WednesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/hpeKPD1nU6 — Donny Osmond Fan Account (@DonnyFanAccount) October 7, 2020

For those who don't know #JohnnyNash his best known song is "I can see clearly" today is just a tragic day for music... https://t.co/XQb9V7E7xb — Mike Delfin (@88Starwolf) October 7, 2020

#JohnnyNash too??

Wow! Thank you #JohnnyNash for your contribution to the soundtrack of my life!! Forever n my playlist!!

RIP!! 🙏🎧

Heaven is gaining a lot of talent today!! — Serenity20 (@Serenity0320) October 7, 2020

An angelic voice has taken wing to depart this troubled world.



Farewell #JohnnyNash https://t.co/zqO41xEoi1 — Action Slacks (@DJActionSlacks) October 7, 2020

Know more about Johnny Nash

The late singer-songwriter, actor and producer rose to fame from being a pop crooner to the creator and performer of the million-selling anthem I Can See Clearly Now. Nash was in his early 30s when I Can See Clearly Now topped the charts in 1972. Interestingly, in 1993, I Can See Clearly Now became a hit again when Jimmy Cliff recorded it for the soundtrack of Cool Runnings. Reportedly, it reached No. 18 and was the Jamaican musician’s highest-charting U.S. song.

READ | Eddie Van Halen's Death: Brian Wilson, Ozzy Osbourne & Other Celebrities Pay Tribute

On the other side, Nash also sang the opening theme song for the cartoon series The Mighty Hercules, which aired in the 1960s. As per Nash's website, he was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica. Johnny started his career as a pop singer in the 1950's. Later, in the 1960s, he and Danny Sims formed JAD Records. The website has also explained that Nash spent much of his last years transferring analogue tapes of his songs from the 1970s and 1980s to Pro Tools digital format.

READ | Guitar Rock Star Eddie Van Halen Dies At 65 After 'long & Arduous' Battle With Cancer

READ | Eddie Van Halen Passes Away: Here Are Few Facts That Give An Insight Into His Life

(With Inputs from AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.