Jonas Brothers Unveil New Song 'Who's In Your Head' On Nick's Birthday

Jonas Brothers Nick, Kevin, and Joe have come out with their new song, Who's In Your Head on Nick Jonas' birthday on Thursday, September 16. The joyful news was announced by Nick on his official Twitter handle. Joe, too, expressed his happiness about their new song.

On Friday, Jonas Brothers unveiled a new song titled Who's In Your Head. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Nick Jonas shared the happy news with his fans and followers. He dropped a picture featuring himself and his brothers and wrote, "New @jonasbrothers music is here!! #WhosInYourHead just dropped. Happy Birthday to me Can’t wait for you guys to see the video we shot too…" Many fans and followers expressed their excitement as they commented, "can't wait," while a few others dropped their heartfelt wishes for the singer.

Joe, too, shared the news on his verified Instagram handle. He wrote, "'#WhosInYourHead' is here!! Can’t share when the video is coming yet but I think you guys are gonna love it" with a string of emoticons.

Priyanka Chopra wishes husband Nick on birthday

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a special birthday post for her hubby. She shared a picture with him from his 29th birthday celebrations. Chopra can be seen giving a back hug as he kissed her cheek. Nick sported a black tee and matching pants, while Priyanka wore a yellow top with matching pants. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby... Thank you for being you."

Nick reposted the picture and expressed gratitude to Chopra for throwing him the surprise party. He wrote, "She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone."

Jonas Brothers' official Twitter handle also had a special post for their singer brother. The tweet read, "Happy 29th birthday to @NickJonas! Guess you’re catching up to us in old age, huh? May your glass be full of @villaone tequila and your golf swing be powerful. We love you bro!"

Image: Instagram/ Jonasbrothers