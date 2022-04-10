Julian Lennon performed his late father and musical legend John Lennon's iconic number Imagine during a recent benefit for Ukrainian refugees impacted by the Russian invasion. He shared the song on his social media account as he also spoke about the ongoing war, which he called an 'unimaginable tragedy'. This performance took place at the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' event, which also featured singers including Elton John, Billie Eilish and Madonna.

Julian Lennon performs Imagine at 'Stand Up For Ukraine' event

Taking to his social media account, the singer-songwriter explained the reason behind choosing to sing his dad and The Beatles member's much-loved number. He mentioned that he always believed he would only sing the track if it was the 'end of the world'. He also emphasised that the song was all about the 'collective desire for peace worldwide', and its lyrics transport listeners to a place where 'love and togetherness' prevails. He wanted the song to reflect the 'light at the end of the tunnel' and signify hope. Julian Lennon also urged world leaders who 'believe in the sentiment of Imagine' to stand in solidarity with refugees. The artist beautifully crooned his dad's hit number as he sat in the midst of candles, which gave his performance an extra edge. Speaking about the performance, the singer wrote-

"The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy... As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE. Why now, after all these years? - I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE' would be if it was the ‘End of the World’… But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time… The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for... As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere. I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere!"

Watch Julian Lennon performing Imagine here

The line-up of celebrities at the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' event included U2, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry, Green Day, Hugh Jackman, and many others. Billie Eilish also performed and urged world leaders to help the millions of people who have been displaced across the world owing to the Ukraine Russia war. She mentioned her performance was 'in honour of the people of Ukraine' as she crooned her song Your Power.

Image: Instagram/@julespicturepalace, AP