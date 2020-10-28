Justin Bieber And Benny Blanco Perform On Acoustic Rendition Of 'Lonely'; Watch Video

Hollywood singer Justin Bieber released an acoustic version of Lonely on October 27, which also features record producer Benny Blanco playing on a Wurlitzer electronic piano. This comes after the premiere of Lonely on October 16, which was followed by a performance on Saturday Night Live. Take a look at Justin and Benny’s acoustic Lonely version.

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's Lonely

Lonely’s video song is directed by Jake Schreier, who also directed the song’s official music video. The video features Blanco playing the piano, while Bieber can be seen seated at the mic in what appears to be a music studio. It seems like Justin Bieber has bared it all in the new version of Lonely, as the singer gets personal, depicting his very public and controversial struggles with fame since he was a teen, considering the lyrics of the song. Take a look at how fans have reacted to Justin and Benny’s new rendition.

Fans react:

My guys @JustinBieber & @ItsBennyBlanco made an insanely good song, it was my absolute honor that they invited me along for the ride. #Lonely

#OutNow pic.twitter.com/b8G5awCV0C — Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) October 16, 2020

One thing about me is that I'll play Justin Bieber's Lonely 40 times everyday. — SHONA NGAVA (@themediaguy01) October 26, 2020

Besides Lonely, Bieber also performed to Holy with Chance the Rapper in his recent SNL appearance. More so, before the pandemic hit the world, Bieber had also served as the musical guest on SNL’s RuPaul-hosted episode in February. In the particular episode, the singer performed his Changes tracks Yummy and Intentions.

Justin on the professional front

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande recently collaborated for a new song titled, Stuck With U, which was aimed to benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. The song was released on May 8, 2020. The singer also turned writer for two episodes of The Masked Singer Australia . With Bieber's debut song, EP My World, the singer became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100. In his career, the singer has won a Grammy Award, 15 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards, among many others.

