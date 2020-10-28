'It’s Very Unfair': Trump Slams Tech Firms, Media For Blocking Negative News Against Biden

The United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 27 slammed the tech companies and mainstream media for allegedly siding with his opponent Joe Biden and blocking all negative news against him ahead of the election. Trump accused tech firms and media houses of not showing corruption cases against Biden alleging that they are trying to protect the former vice-president because they know he can make them "wealthier".

'Sad era for media'

"And, you know, when they don’t want to show corruption like you have with Biden — that’s totally corruption and everybody knows it — and they’re trying to protect because he can make them wealthier, whereas they understand me. They understand where I’m coming from. It’s very unfair," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One.

"Nobody has ever seen anything like it. It's not freedom of the press; I mean, it's the opposite. And, of course, the media is in the same bag. But nobody has ever seen anything like we're witnessing right now. It's a very — I think it's a very sad time, and it'll go down as a very sad era for the media and certainly for big tech," Trump added.

Twitter Inc had earlier blocked an unverified New York Times report on Joe Biden that alleged that the Democratic leader's son Hunter Biden attempted to introduce the former US Vice President to a senior executive at a Ukrainian company he worked at. The micro-blogging site had blocked the official handle of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the report. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later apologised for how the tech giant restricted the distribution of the news report.

US President Donald Trump is known for his hate for the media, often calling them "fake news" and the enemy of the American people. His hate for the media stems from the 2016 coverage of his election campaign when most of the channels just didn't give him a chance against his then-rival Hillary Clinton and declared him a loser even before the results were out. But demonizing the media also gives Trump a chance to attack facts on the face of it and call it fake news if it doesn't suit him.

