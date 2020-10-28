Biden Calls For Expanding Sanctions On Lukashenko's 'henchmen' Amid Protests In Belarus

White House hopeful Joe Biden condemned the alleged human rights abuses committed by the Belarusian government headed by President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus is witnessing massive protests against the authoritarian Lukashenko regime, as opposition leaders call for a peaceful transfer of power after disputed election results.

Biden said in a statement that the Lukashenko regime has responded to the peaceful protests with bullets, stun grenades, mass detentions, and torture. The septuagenarian leader assured that he continues to stand with people of Belarus and their democratic aspirations, targeting President Donald Trump for not speaking on their behalf.

“No leader who tortures his own people can ever claim legitimacy. That is why the international community should significantly expand its sanctions on Lukashenka’s henchmen and freeze the offshore accounts where they keep their stolen wealth,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, the Belarusian government authorised the police to use lethal weapons if necessary against anti-government protesters amid nationwide demonstrations. First Deputy Interior Minister Gennady Kazakevich said in a video statement that the protesters had “become organised and extremely radical.” He stated that they started with hurling stones and bottles and went on to wield knives, claiming that the law enforcement agencies were confronted by “groups of militants, radicals, anarchists and football hooligans.”

"On behalf of the interior ministry, I say that we will not leave the streets and will guarantee the law in the country. Law enforcement personnel and interior troops will use special equipment and lethal weapons if need be," said Kazakevich.

Biden to work with European allies

Meanwhile, the European Council has decided to review the EU’s relations with Belarus, which include scaling down bilateral cooperation with Belarusian authorities at the central level and increase EU’s support to the Belarusian people and civil society. Biden said that he will work with European partners and allies to lay out a plan of economic support for a truly sovereign, democratic Belarus.

“Until then, I will continue to join Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the people of Belarus in calling for the peaceful transfer of power, the release of all political prisoners, and free and fair elections,” he added.

