Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Collaborate For New Song 'Stuck With U'

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande announced on May 1 that they are coming together for a new song. The singers announced that they are dropping a joint single titled Stuck With U which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. The song will be released on May 8 and will be available for pre-order.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber announce collab for a good cause

Sharing the poster on their social media, Ariana Grande captioned the post, "Stuck With U by me and @justinbieber. May 8. 🖤 grateful to announce that my friend and I have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release. proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic pre-save now and check back later today for more. 🖤💻🎙 artwork by one of my favorite artists @lianafinck." [sic].

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande's 'I Won’t Say I’m In Love' Leaves Netizens In Awe

The singer also said in a statement that she and Justin Bieber are really excited about the project and hope that they can make a big difference. She added that they had a fun time working on it and hopes that it uplifts the fans. Ariana Grande added that she hopes that the song makes the fans really happy and they love it as much as her and Justin.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Loves Playing Hockey Indoors; Check Out His Instagram Videos

In the same statement, Justin Bieber added that the world is witnessing health care workers put in work tirelessly and selflessly every day. He said that it is their hope that they lend their voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for the workers and their families. Bieber said that he is honoured to come together with Ariana Grande to try and do some good.

ALSO READ | Justin Trudeau Joins Forces With Ryan Reynolds & Justin Bieber For COVID-19 Relief Show

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Most Critically Acclaimed Songs From His Hit Album 'Purpose'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.