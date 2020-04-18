Ariana Grande's 'I Won’t Say I’m In Love' Leaves Netizens In Awe

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has been putting sheer efforts in lighting up the mood of quarantined people. Recently, she joined a group of stars for ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong special. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show also featured Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, and Derek and Julianne Hough. Recently, she sang the love song I Won’t Say I’m In Love.

Ariana Grande channelled her inner Meg on the Hercules’ ballad. Besides singing lead vocals on I Won’t Say I’m In Love, the singer also sang her vocals. She played all the five muses at once, all by herself. Grande donned a gorgeous purple attire and tied her hair in a high ponytail as a tribute to the character.

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande shared a teaser featuring her involvement in the singalong. She took to Instagram and Twitter and posted the same on her official pages. Have a look.

Here’s the teaser of Ariana Grande’s performance

Pls play her in live action. CC: @Disney — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 15, 2020

Here’s Ariana Grande’s video from her performance at ABC’S The Disney Family Singalong

Here’s how netizens react to her video clip

there were 6 of u and I DIDNT KNOW WHERE TO LOOK — boston is a fan account (@hopemyjosie) April 17, 2020

i love absolutely everything about this — nora (@diornasa) April 17, 2020

Queen 👑♥️ — Derik Fein (@DerikFein) April 17, 2020

Perfection! — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 17, 2020

