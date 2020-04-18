Ariana Grande's 'I Won’t Say I’m In Love' Leaves Netizens In Awe

Music

Ariana Grande sings 'I Won’t Say I’m In Love' at ABC's The Disney Family Singalong. She leaves Netizens in awe with her incredible performance.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ariana Grande

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has been putting sheer efforts in lighting up the mood of quarantined people. Recently, she joined a group of stars for ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong special. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show also featured Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, and Derek and Julianne Hough. Recently, she sang the love song I Won’t Say I’m In Love. 

Ariana Grande channelled her inner Meg on the Hercules’ ballad. Besides singing lead vocals on I Won’t Say I’m In Love, the singer also sang her vocals. She played all the five muses at once, all by herself. Grande donned a gorgeous purple attire and tied her hair in a high ponytail as a tribute to the character. 

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande shared a teaser featuring her involvement in the singalong. She took to Instagram and Twitter and posted the same on her official pages. Have a look. 

Here’s the teaser of Ariana Grande’s performance 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yourarisource (@yourarisource) on

 

Here’s Ariana Grande’s video from her performance at ABC’S The Disney Family Singalong

Here’s how netizens react to her video clip

 

 

Also read: Ariana Grande To Miley Cyrus: Here Is How Hollywood Singers Spent Their Weekends

Also read: Ariana Grande Ask Fans To 'get A Load' Of Her Curly Hairdo In Throwback Post

Also read: Katy Perry Begs Ariana Grande To Keep Her Natural Curly Hair After 'quarantimes'

Also read: Ariana Grande, Katy Perry & Other Celebs’ Share Their Go-to Coffee Orders

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories