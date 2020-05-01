Justin Bieber Loves Playing Hockey Indoors; Check Out His Instagram Videos

Justin Bieber is among the top influential artists all across the world. He has evolved and so has his music. He has made some serious 'changes' in his life like stopping drug abuse which has reflected upon his life and his journey as an artist. Bieber recently dropped his iconic album which is fused with his style and experiences.

The actor also has a knack for playing hockey indoors. In fact, Bieber has posted pictures and videos of him playing hockey several times on his Instagram. Let’s take a look into it.

Justin Bieber playing hockey Indoors

More about Bieber's Changes

The 25-year-old singer has changed significantly and his relationship with Hailey has reportedly allowed him to look forward in life. Bieber's Changes is a classic R&B song and is also a romantic nod to wife Hailey Bieber. There's more to his journey. In his recent interview with Zane Lowe, he talked about his struggle with Lyme disease and drug use. The artist said that he is thankful for Hailey Bieber, his family and his fans. He even talked about how his relationship grew stronger with god.

Justin always had a unique style. Even when it comes to tours, the singer has had an infinite amount of energy. Justin Bieber is always at the peak of his music game. Bieber has revolutionised pop music with his musical talent. His songs from the album also feature Post Malone and Travis Scott.

