'Promise To Put You First': Justin Bieber To Hailey As They Ring In Wedding Anniversary

As Justin Bieber celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Hailey Bieber, the singer took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from their fairytale wedding. The monochrome picture features Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber locking lips after exchanging their wedding vows. With the picture shared, Justin Bieber also penned a heartfelt note for Hailey Bieber in his caption.

Justin Bieber's post for Hailey

'I am very lucky': Justin Bieber

In his note, the singer mentioned that he was very lucky to be Hailey’s husband. Adding to the same, Justin Bieber revealed that Hailey teaches him so much every day and makes him a better man. Wishing Hailey the very best, Justin, in his note, mentioned that his heart enables her to achieve her wildest dreams. Expressing his love for Hailey, Justin also promised to always put Hailey first and lead a life filled with patience and kindness. Concluding his note, Justin revealed that he is committed for the rest of his life to empower Hailey to be the woman that God has planned her to be.

Fans react to Justin's post:

Soon after Justin Bieber posted the note for Hailey, fans of the singer took to their social media handles and congratulated the couple on ringing in their marriage anniversary. Some fans also called their wedding ‘splendid’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Justin Bieber’s post.

It’s been one year today since Justin bieber and Hailey Bieber had the most beautiful wedding of the century pic.twitter.com/yRbXU7VM0J — lisa (@haileysdrew) September 30, 2020

What a splendid wedding Justin Bieber and Hailey had. I miss them both so much. — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 1, 2020

In honor of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s anniversary let me bring this back ♥️ pic.twitter.com/d1wK6bunXC — ༺𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐲༻ (@bizzlecartel) September 30, 2020

Happy wedding anniversary to Hailey and Justin Bieber! 👰🏼💍🤵🏼 pic.twitter.com/sU3vqqnqyH — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) September 30, 2020

Justin on the professional front

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande recently collaborated for a new song titled, Stuck With U, which was aimed to benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. The song was released on May 8. The singer also turned writer for two episodes of The Masked Singer Australia.

