Justin Bieber Pens Sweet Note For Dad Jeremy Bieber; 'Best Is Still Ahead Of Us'

Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber enjoys a massive global fandom. Bieber recently managed to grab the headlines after he openly came out and shared a shocking health update, wherein he revealed being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Post the diagnosis update, the Love Yourself singer took some time off from all his scheduled tours and concerts. However, as the singer is facing a rough phase on the professional front, on personal grounds, Justin Bieber recently marked Father's Day by dedicating a heartfelt post to his father Jeremy Bieber.

Justin Bieber shares a sweet father's day post for Jeremy Bieber

Justin Bieber shares a very special bond with his father Jeremy Bieber as his Instagram is full of pictures featuring him. On Sunday, Bieber took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen childhood picture with Jeremy. In the photo, the father-son duo are seen posing with each other amidst a beautiful scenic backdrop of a river.

Sharing the photo, Bieber penned a heartfelt note for his father revealing 'how honoured he is to be his son.' Justin wrote in the caption, "Love you pops! Happy Father’s Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."

Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

A few days back, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video message addressing all his fans about being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head resulting in partial facial paralysis. Explaining his syndrome and how badly the virus had affected him, Bieber said-

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis in this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body's telling me I gotta slow down."

