Justin Bieber's Pictures With Popular Artists Like Ariana Grande And Chris Brown

Justin Bieber has always been an active member of the social media gang and often shares pictures with his friends and wife Hailey Baldwin. When one goes through his Gram, he is seen posing next to a lot of popular artists as well. Take a look at some of Bieber's pictures with other popular artists.

Justin Bieber's pictures with other popular artists

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber took to his social media to share an old picture with Ariana Grande. Both of them look quite young in the picture. Bieber shared this picture just hours before they announced their song. The duo recently collaborated for a quarantine song called Stuck With U. Before this one, they only worked together on Justin Bieber's What Do You Mean remix in 2015.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Carpool Karaoke Segments With Host James Corden | Watch

Cody Simpson

Bieber took to his social media to share a goofy throwback picture with Cody Simpson on May 18. The picture also features Corey Harper. Simpson wrote in the comments, "Do u remember me bombing the hill at sunset blvd and Alta Ioma straight through a red light and nearly getting hit by a car?" Jumping in with his experience, Harper wrote, "also the night I met @niallhoran".

Ellen DeGeneres

Justin Bieber has appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show multiple times. During his recent appearance on her show, the singer shared a picture from the talk show set. Bieber is seen playing the guitar while being seated on a couch while Ellen is watching him play from her host seat. He was also a part of a segment that was hosted by Demi Lovato.

ALSO READ | Hailey Baldwin Is Glad That Justin Bieber Postponed His 'Changes' Tour

Chris Brown

Justin took to his social media to share a birthday post for signer Chris Brown. He shared a series of picture with him right from when Bieber was a kid to the one where he is all grown up. Justin wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @chrisbrownofficial! Since I was young you’re music has inspired me! My first video to ever get a million views on YouTube was me singing your song “with you!” You will always hold a special place in my heart! So grateful to be your friend and brother!". [sic]

James Corden

Justin Bieber has also been a part of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden multiple times. To announce his recent appearance on his show, Bieber took to his social media to share a picture with Corden. James is seen wearing a black jumper while Justin is dressed up in an oversized hoodie.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Obsession With Soft Toys Is Evident In These Pics

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Is A Couch Potato And These Pics Are Proof; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.