Justin Bieber Is A Couch Potato And These Pics Are Proof; Check Out

Justin Bieber is one of the most successful musical artists in the industry. The Canadian singer kickstarted his career by signing up with RBMG Records with EP My World. The singer bagged the title of the first artist to have about seven tracks from the debut on Billboard Hot 100. The singer released his album My World 2.0 containing the song, Baby. The album again bagged number one position on the US Billboard 200.

Some of the most popular songs of the singer include What Do You Mean?, Sorry, Love Yourself, One Time, As Long As You Love Me, Beauty and a Beat, All That Matters, Change Me, All Bad, Confident, Where Are U Now, Yummy, Forever and many more. The singer had several successful collaborations including Cold Water, Let Me Love You, Despacito, I'm the One, I Don't Care, and 10,000 Hours. Justin Bieber has collaborated with several prominent rappers too including Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, and DJ Khaled, and has churned some successful hits. Justin Bieber has sold over 150 million records, bagging him the tag of one of the world's best selling music artists.

Apart from his singing skills, he is an avid social media user. Justin Bieber updates his fans on a regular basis about his daily activities. Scrolling through the actor's Instagram, the singer is spotted laying and relaxing on the couch often. With all that said now, here are some of Justin Bieber's photos that prove he is a couch potato:

Justin Bieber is a couch potato; here's proof

Justin Bieber is often seen hanging on his couch. The picture below showcases a selfie taken by Justin Bieber laying on a couch. The actor can be seen sporting a pink full-sleeved t-shirt in the picture shared below:

However, this is not the first time that the actor has shared a picture of him laying on the couch. The singer has shared yet another picture laying on the couch having a fun time with his friend playing video games. Bieber seems to be a huge fan of indoor games too and the singer has shared posts where he plays games.

Justin Bieber has often shared posts of him relaxing at home. He relaxes on the couch along with his cats and other pets. In the picture shared below, the singer can be seen laying on a big grey couch with his two cats. Check out:

