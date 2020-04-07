Justin Bieber's Songs That Spread The Message Of Love, Peace, And Happiness

Justin Bieber is one of the inspirational artists in Hollywood. He has sung various songs throughout his career and earned his fame through his songs. He recently released his album Changes that was loved by the audience. The songs of the album include Yummy, Intentions and more. There are also some of his songs that give the message of love, peace, and happiness. Take a look at Justin Bieber's songs that give the message of love, peace, and happiness.

Justin Bieber's songs that give the message of love, peace, and happiness

Pray

Pray has received over 129 million views on YouTube. The song is written by Justin Bieber, Omar Martinez, Adam Messinger and Nasri. Justin Bieber mentioned in an interview that he was inspired by Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror while writing Pray. The song released on November 30, 2010. The music video shows footage from an earthquake that occurred in Haiti. Justin Bieber is seen visiting sick children in a hospital.

Intentions

The song is from Justin Bieber's latest album Changes. The song released on February 13, 2020, on YouTube. The song has received 42 million views on YouTube. In the music video of the song, Justin Bieber is seen helping a family. He also performed the song on The Ellen Show recently. The song also features Quavo.

One Time

The song is from Justin Biber's album My Worlds. Usher is seen at the starting of the music video. The song has received over 625 million views and 2.7 million likes on YouTube. The single has been certified Platinum in Canada and in the United States. Bieber performed the song during a number of live appearances including The Dome, The Next Star, and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The song gives a vibe of love and happiness.

