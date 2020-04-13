Justin Bieber's Celebrity Friends That You Did Not Know Of; See Here

Justin Bieber recently came back into the music scene with his album Changes. The actor shed some light on his life in an interview with Zane Lowe. The Canadian artist spoke about how his life has changed now that he’s married. He also spoke of his relationship with God and mentioned that he wants to protect Billie Eilish.

Justin also has a lot of famous friends with whom he has either collaborated or appeared in photoshoots. Let’s take a look at Justin's celebrity friends.

Kim Kardashian

The Canadian singer is friends with the KUWTK star Kim Kardashian. Often they have showcased their warm friendship on social media, events, or television. Bieber also often visits the Kardashian family as he is also friends with the Jenner sisters.

Travis Scott

Justin Bieber has collaborated with Travis Scott on several occasions. The Canadian singer and the rapper collaborated in the album Journals. He also featured in the album Purpose in the song No Sense.

Post Malone

Justin Bieber and Post Malone are the best of friends. Often they were snapped hanging out. The singers collaborated in Posty’s album Stoney in the song Deja Vu. Posty also featured in the album Changes in the song Forever.

Niall Horan

The two were snapped a while ago in 2016 when Justin Bieber and Niall Horan met and hung out. They reportedly also cooked some dish together. Are they collaborating anytime soon? No one knows yet.

James Corden

James Corden is a good friend of Justin Bieber. The singer also went to Coachella with the late-night host. This is where he met Billie Eilish as well. Their Carpool Karaoke sections are a must-watch.

Kendall Jenner

Bieber is also friends with the model Kendall Jenner. They both also appeared together in a Calvin-Klein photoshoot in 2016. Bieber is also friends with Kylie Jenner.

Drake

Drake is also a friend of Justin Bieber. They both appeared in the Baby music video a decade ago. However, the two artists are still reportedly fast friends.

