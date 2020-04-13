Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’ Complete Dating Timeline; Until Now

Justin Bieber has always managed to stay the talk of the town with his music or his numerous relationships. The Canadian singer is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin. However, back in the days, his relationship with Selena Gomez was one of the most talked-about things.

Both of them have now moved on and Selena Gomez even released an album earlier this year that had songs inspired from their relationship. Fans of the couple have always been hoping that they would get back together. But with Justin Bieber married, those dreams have come crumbling down. Here is a look at their complete relationship timeline:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship timeline

The relationship begins with a new year in 2011

After being spotted together on several occasions, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted kissing each other at St. Lucia on New Year’s Eve. The next month, they even made their relationship red carpet official by debuting together at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party. However, by the end of 2012, rumours started spilling that they had broken up.

Selena Gomez releases Come & Get It in April 2013

Selena Gomez released her song, Come & Get It and fans were sure that it revolved around her relationship with Justin Bieber. Later the same year, Justin Bieber released in an interview that he still has feelings for Gomez. He even went on to share how they are not talking at the moment.

Things take a rough turn in January 2014

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez both found themselves in a mess by 2014. Justin Bieber was arrested for drunk driving and received a lot of backlash from the media. Selena Gomez checked into rehab for her struggle with Lupus. After being spotted with several models, Justin Bieber was linked to Hailey Baldwin for the first time later in 2014.

October 2017- A new hope for Jelena

After lashing out at each other on social media and not talking to each other for over a year, Justin Bieber was spotted having breakfast with Selena Gomez. This picture surfaced only a few days after Gomez was rumoured to have broken her relationship with The Weeknd due to Bieber. Later the same year, they were spotted taking bike rides in Los Angeles

The final break-up of Jelena

By March 2018, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly broke it off again. The couple has not gotten back together since then. With Justin Bieber married to Hailey Baldwin, the dreams of Jelena coming back together are far from becoming true. Selena Gomez said earlier this year that she had been through a lot of emotional turmoil due to her relationship with Justin Bieber.

