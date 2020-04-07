Justin Bieber Takes Up Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Challenge And Flaunts His Dance Moves, Watch

Drake recently dropped his latest single song Toosie Slide amidst coronavirus lockdown. The rapper-songwriter named the song after social media influencer Toosie who created the trendy dance moves to go along with the song. Now, the Toosie Slide challenge has taken over social media platforms by storm where many influencers and celebrities can be seen flaunting their dance moves on the track. Now, Yummy singer Justine Bieber has also taken up the Toosie Slide challenge.

Justin Bieber's Toosie Slide challenge

The 26-year-old pop sensation Justin Beiber took to his Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen flaunting his dance moves. Justin Bieber has been busy entertaining his followers on Instagram by posting some funny videos and photos on his social media amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Justin also now has a TikTok account where he posts a number of videos regularly. Check out Justin Bieber's Toosie Slide challenge video below -

Drake's Toosie Slide song has received over 14 million views on YouTube only in a few days since it released. The song has been caught up in a trend where various internet users are taking up the Toosie Slide dance challenge. Check it out below -

