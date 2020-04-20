Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez In A Music Video Together? Check Out The Fan-made Video Here

In March of 2019, KDS Edits posted a fan-made video of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. When the news broke out, it was instantly confirmed that the new video starring Justin and Selena was 'fake' and fan-made. The video had clips from Selena Gomez's other music videos and Justin Bieber's Company.

The music video is titled Can't Steal Our Love. It was reported by the makers of this video that it is an official demo recorded by Selena & Justin in 2013 and Justin's verse was not finished yet. Justin’s part and a few other songs got scrapped because they broke up at that time. Though none of this has been officially confirmed, the video is very popular with fans nonetheless.

Though longtime couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez never made any music together, many fans have gone ahead and created their own versions of what they imagine a collaboration between the two to look like.

Fans of "Jelena", as the ex-couple is referred to, love these videos, as is evidenced by the love they receive in the comments. Take a look at some such videos here:

Meanwhile, both Justin and Selena dropped new albums in 2020. Justin Bieber stepped out of the shadows and dropped Changes, whereas Selena Gomez is back with her album Rare.

Selena is back with Rare, which is five years after she dropped Revival. So there's a lot of catching up to do and fans are particularly excited for Gomez's journey as an artist.

In the last decade, Gomez was in an on-and-off relationship with Bieber, dated the Weeknd, battled with her mental and physical health and evolved as an artist. All this is said to reflect beautifully in her new album. Her album Rare seems to be about Justin Bieber or the Weeknd, and yes it might be, but it is also about how she's found clarity in her life, and that's what makes her stronger.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber is back with his album Changes. The singer has since opened up a lot about how his life has changed (now that he's married to Hailey), his relationship with God, and his journey as an artist. Fans are hooked to the maddening tracks of Changes like Intentions, Second Emotions, etc.

