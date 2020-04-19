Justin Bieber's Covers Of Famous Songs Sung By Different Artists; See Videos

Justin Bieber recently his studio album Changes in the month of February. The pop star kick-started 2020 with back-to-back chartbuster hits, from Yummy, Intentions, Forever, Habitual, Get Me to Come Around Me, and many more. He also announced his documentary titled Seasons.

Back in 2019, he also launched his own streetwear label, Drew House. Justin Bieber has never failed to amaze his fans with his songs. In fact, many popular artists have made cover versions of his songs, including Ariana Grande, The Vamps, to name a few. Even Justin Bieber has sung many cover songs of popular artists. Listed below are some of Justin Bieber’s most iconic cover songs.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Has Been Part Of THESE Many Documentaries, See The Full List Here

Cry Me A River - Justin Timberlake

Hours after it was reported that Justin and Selena Gomez had broken up, Justin Bieber took to the stage at Boston's TD Garden arena and performed one of the greatest songs of Justin Timberlake, "Cry Me a River”. Armed with acoustic guitars, Bieber and one of his band members sat down for a passionate rendition of the 2002 classic. Reportedly, the original song was famously inspired by Timberlake's breakup with Britney Spears.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber And Sofia Richie's Dating Timeline; Check Details

The Climb – Miley Cyrus

Justin Bieber covered Miley Cyrus' hit song "The Climb” on The Bert Show. The original song was the first single to be taken from the soundtrack of the 2009 released film Hannah Montana: The Movie. This tune was the first solo song from Miley to be marketed directly to Country radio as well as Pop radio.

Someday At Christmas – Steve Wonder

Justin covered Stevie Wonder's famous song "Someday At Christmas" for President Obama and the First Lady. Originally sung by Steve Wonder, the song is one of the first Christmas songs with a social and political message. The song was written by Motown songwriters Ron Miller and Bryan Wells, who also wrote a few other Steve Wonder songs.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber's Brief Relationship With Miranda Kerr And His Fight With Orlando Bloom

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber's Most Controversial Moments, From Viral Mugshots To Relationship Feud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.