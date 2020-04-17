Selena Gomez Takes A 'FRIENDS' Quiz & Fails Miserably; Watch Video

It is no secret that singer Selena Gomez is a self-proclaimed FRIENDS superfan and she is even pals with Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Greene on the show. Gomez was caught for a little FRIENDS session before her shoot for a magazine. Prior to the Coronavirus lockdown, Selena Gomez sat down with a leading magazine to answer a FRIENDS trivia. Surprisingly, the Rare hitmakers failed to make it through.

Selena Gomez managed to get 18 out of 29 answers right. The singer placed a good argument when she failed to answer what Emma's first word was. She nearly forgot the name of Joey's stuffed penguin but later got it right. She correctly answered when asked the name of the neighbour who left everything for Rachel and Monica. She also got 'Yemen' right when she was asked where Chandler told Janice that he is relocating to.

A lot of questions were from the quiz that FRIENDS play in one of the episodes from the show. When she failed to guess the name of the sister that Chandler made out with, Selena Gomez was quick to say, "This is embarrassing". She also failed to answer Rachel's claimed favourite movie, Dangerous Liaisons.

Gomez was also asked which laundry detergent Ross used to impress Rachel and it did not come as a shock when she could not answer, it was a tough one.

Selena Gomez confessed that she got stumped in another quiz when she was asked the same question, "Joey gets caught taking a shower in the dressing room of which Hollywood star?". Things went further downhill as she failed to name Gunther Holloween costume from Monica's party.

When she could not the name of the Diner where Monica worked, the Hands to Myself singer said that the makers need to edit some of it out because she is letting down a lot of people. She confessed to being a little rusty when the final score came up.

