Justin Bieber's Top Magazine Covers That Beliebers Need To See

Justin Bieber is among the most influential artists of all time. The Canadian singer is has stepped out in the open and is ready to tour for his album Changes. The 25-year-old singer has changed in time, and his relationship with Hailey has enabled him to look forward in life, as per his own account. Bieber's Changes is classic R&B and is also a romantic nod to wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber is among the artists who have reached peak energy during the tour shows. With all that stardom and fame, Beiber has been on the cover of various magazines. Let's take a look at these magazines covers.

Justin Bieber for Forbes 2012

In this story, Bieber and his wide reach have taken all its perks. The stars most-watched video is also talked about in this. Also, the artist's influence and talents have opened up the opportunity to be among the biggest entertainers of all time.

Justin Bieber for Billboard 2015

Image Credits: Billboard

This is an immersive story which involves Beiber's music and style evolution. Bieber talks about giving more and stopping being self-centred and being kind to young celebrities and growing healthily. He also talks about how his album is influenced by dark times and also how he wanted his music to be inspiring.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for Vogue 2019

Image Credits: Vogue

In this story, the Biebers are on the cover of the magazine. Hailey Baldwin is wearing a white bridal-style gown by Prada with shimmery design. Bieber is donning shorts by Dior Men and showing his sleeve tattoo.

Justin Bieber and Usher for Billboard 2012

Image Credits: Billboard

When this cover was released, Justin Bieber had already released his single Turn To You. The artist was gearing up to release one of his biggest albums Believe and released Boyfriend before releasing the album. Two R&B sensations at the cover of a magazine were iconic.

