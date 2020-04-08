Justin Bieber’s Jawline Pictures & Videos To Encourage You To Click Selfie The Right Away

Justin Bieber has flaunted long messy hair, a moustache and also the bare body, for many of his Insta posts. His selfies on his Instagram will make you appreciate it all. The 26-year-old pop sensation’s selfie game is too much on point, with him dropping ‘jawline goals’ every now and then. Moreover, the actor makes funny videos to accompany these pictures on his vibrant social media feeds. Some of the jawline accentuating pictures and videos of the Canadian singer will inspire you to click a selfie right away.

Justin Bieber's jawline pictures and videos on his Instagram so far

Justin Beiber’s latest selfie includes a video with the #stayhome hashtag on the frame. He looks bored, but the song he is lip-syncing to is BTS’ Spring Day. While it is not known if he did it knowingly, but what we do know is that his jawline game was strong in the video. Check it out.

Who can forget the popular ‘dad’ moustache that Justin Bieber let go of? He donned it for quite some time and fans were in splits on whether he should don it or not as it was not liked by all. But the selfies that Justin Bieber shared were helpful for some to overlook the moustache, as suggested by some fan comments.

Justin Bieber’s baby face selfie can take you ten years back to the Baby song days, which catapulted him into fame. Justin Bieber looks like his younger version, however, he jawline feels sharp. The actor had shared a selfie post a shave and it’s a must-see.

Here are some more pictures of the singer with his jawline on fleek!

