K-pop Group EXO’s Kai Reveals Schedule For His Solo Comeback With 'Peaches'

Image: Instagram/@zkdlin
On Thursday, EXO’s Kai took to his verified Instagram handle and unveiled a teaser schedule of his first solo comeback for this year. On November 11, Kai officially announced that he would be making his return with his second mini-album titled Peaches at the end of this month.
He also earlier unveiled his first teaser photo for his highly-anticipated mini-album. Continue to read to know about the K-pop idol's teaser schedule for Peaches.
Here’s everything you can look forward to in the forthcoming weeks leading up to the release of EXO member Kai’s second solo mini-album, Peaches. Check out the dates below.
On November 11, the K-pop idol announced his forthcoming sophomore mini-album through his group EXO's official Twitter handle. He revealed that the mini-album will be released on November 30. The date marks exactly one year after Kai made his solo debut last year with his first mini-album, KAI. The record featured title track, Mmmh that peaked at Number 26 on the Gaon Digital Chart, and five other B-side tracks.
‘월드클래스 퍼포머’ 엑소 카이, 1년 만에 솔로 컴백!— EXO (@weareoneEXO) November 11, 2021
새 미니앨범 ‘Peaches’ 11월 30일 발매! 오늘부터 예약판매 시작! https://t.co/eVgVyxhUuP #카이 #KAI#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO#Peaches pic.twitter.com/aA3wARXoLN
The singer's comeback album was first confirmed by his label, SM Entertainment in October. The news was first reported by South Korean news outlet, SPOTV News on October 26 that Kai is gearing up for his new 'solo album' and is expected to return in 'late November.' Alongside this, Kai is also set to feature in the upcoming Netflix series titled New World. He will be sharing the screen space with SUPER JUNIOR‘s Heechul, Lee Seung-gi, Park Na-rae, Eun Ji-won, and Jo Bo-ah.
Meanwhile, for the unversed, the South Korean boyband, EXO’s latest music release was in June, Don’t Fight The Feeling special album that featured a title track with the same name. EXO member D.O also made his long-awaited solo debut in the month of July this year.
EXO's Kai is a part of SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM, alongside fellow EXO member Baekhyun, NCT‘s Mark, Taeyong, Ten, and Lucas, as well as SHINee singer Taemin. The group recently released the single, We DO in the month of April.
