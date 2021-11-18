K-pop Group EXO’s Kai Reveals Schedule For His Solo Comeback With 'Peaches'

On Thursday, EXO’s Kai took to his verified Instagram handle and unveiled a teaser schedule of his first solo comeback for this year. On November 11, Kai officially announced that he would be making his return with his second mini-album titled Peaches at the end of this month.

He also earlier unveiled his first teaser photo for his highly-anticipated mini-album. Continue to read to know about the K-pop idol's teaser schedule for Peaches.

EXO's Kai unveils teaser schedule for Peaches

Here’s everything you can look forward to in the forthcoming weeks leading up to the release of EXO member Kai’s second solo mini-album, Peaches. Check out the dates below.

November 19: #1 Mood Sampler

November 20: Teaser Image 01

November 21: Teaser Image 02

November 22: #2 Mood Sampler

November 23: Teaser Image 03

November 24: Teaser Image 04

November 25: #3 Mood Sampler

November 26: Prologue film

November 28: Teaser Image 05

November 29: MV Teaser

November 20: Album release, MV release

On November 11, the K-pop idol announced his forthcoming sophomore mini-album through his group EXO's official Twitter handle. He revealed that the mini-album will be released on November 30. The date marks exactly one year after Kai made his solo debut last year with his first mini-album, KAI. The record featured title track, Mmmh that peaked at Number 26 on the Gaon Digital Chart, and five other B-side tracks.

The singer's comeback album was first confirmed by his label, SM Entertainment in October. The news was first reported by South Korean news outlet, SPOTV News on October 26 that Kai is gearing up for his new 'solo album' and is expected to return in 'late November.' Alongside this, Kai is also set to feature in the upcoming Netflix series titled New World. He will be sharing the screen space with SUPER JUNIOR‘s Heechul, Lee Seung-gi, Park Na-rae, Eun Ji-won, and Jo Bo-ah.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the South Korean boyband, EXO’s latest music release was in June, Don’t Fight The Feeling special album that featured a title track with the same name. EXO member D.O also made his long-awaited solo debut in the month of July this year.

EXO's Kai is a part of SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM, alongside fellow EXO member Baekhyun, NCT‘s Mark, Taeyong, Ten, and Lucas, as well as SHINee singer Taemin. The group recently released the single, We DO in the month of April.

Image: Instagram/@zkdlin