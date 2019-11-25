Know K-Pop's New SM Entertainment Band 'Super M' Which Was Announced Recently

Recently in Los Angeles, Capitol Music Group and their independent label service Caroline announced their partnership and agreement for a K-pop band Super M. The boy band has declared itself as the Avengers of the K-Pop world. The band made their debut when they released their very first mini-album on October 4. Here is all you need to know about the K-Pop entry.

Who is Super M?

The band debut was announced by the popular Korean music label, SM Entertainment in August. It also stated that the band will especially appeal to the global crowd and debut in the US. Since that announcement, the band was hyped with multiple music trailers and even a text-service was announced to receive updates regarding the band.

FIRST LOOK: Super M, the new super boy band, introduced as "the Avengers of K-pop," from @SMTOWNGLOBAL and @CapitolRecords. A small teaser video introducing the group was shown at #CapitolCongress. https://t.co/tZAUoGuFOl pic.twitter.com/tV0pSRAWsu — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) August 7, 2019

Members of Super M

The band calls itself as the Avengers of K-Pop because they have actually assembled members from various popular and established K-Pop bands. The bands include SHINee, EXO, NCT 127, and the Chinese pop group WayV. It is a seven-member boyband that consists of Kai and Baekhyun who are from EXO, Taemin from SHINee, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, Ten and Lucas from WayyV.

Why are the members from already existing groups?

Having members step out of their groups and participate in other ventures is standard practice with the SM group. They usually encourage their artists to work on solo projects separate from their main bands. The company even holds company-wide events known as SM Town concerts that feature all their existing bands and also allow collaborations.

Where to listen to their music?

The digital album is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Google Play.

