Kabir Duhan Singh And Singer Dolly Sidhu To Tie The Knot In December In Mumbai

Tollywood actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who is known for playing the antagonist in films, is gearing up to marry his finance and singer Dolly Sidhu in December 2020. As the news started making rounds on the internet, Kabir Duhan Singh confirmed it with a leading news portal. Kabir asserted that it is true that the duo has decided to get married in December; however, it depends on the situation then. Kabir Duhan Singh also informed that he does not want to have celebrations amid coronavirus outbreak.

Kabir Duhan and Dolly Sidhu's wedding in December 2020

According to the latest reports surfing online, the couple was planning for a September or November 2020 wedding, but the novel coronavirus outbreak forced them to reconsider their decision. It is said that the actor is planning to host his wedding in Mumbai and reception in Delhi. In an interview with a news portal, Kabir Duhan Singh revealed that earlier he wanted a destination wedding in Goa.

Kabir Duhan Singh and Dolly Sidhu

The couple exchanged rings in June 2019. Kabir Duhan Singh and Dolly Sidhu met through a common friend in 2012 and have been in a relationship for almost five years now. Kabir’s social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as soon as pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media. Actor Kiccha Sudeep was among the first ones to have wished the star.

Kabir Duhan Singh's projects

The 33-year-old actor has appeared in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil language films. He rose to fame after his debut in the Telugu film Jil, in which he was pitted against actor Gopichand. He also bagged praises for his performance in the negative characters in Pawan Kalyan's Sardaar Gabbar Singh, and Ravi Teja's Kick 2.

Apart from this, he has earlier worked with Kichcha Sudeep, in blockbuster Kannada film, Pailwaan. He grabbed the attention of many after working with Ajith in Vedalam. The actor was last seen in a Tamil film titled Action, which had Vishal in the lead role. The film garnered a mixed response from the audience and the critics.

