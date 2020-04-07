The Debate
Actor Bullet Prakash Passes Away At 44, Kichcha Sudeep And Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Regional Indian Cinema

Bullet Prakash, a renowned actor working in the South Indian film industry has passed away at the age of 44 due to multiple organ failure. Read details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bullet Prakash

The South Indian film industry today suffered a huge loss with the passing of actor Bullet Prakash. The actor was most known for his comic performances and entertained the audience members with versatile roles. As per reports, the actor passed away due to multiple organ failure. The actor was only 44 years old and is survived by his wife, daughter and a son. 

Bullet Prakash passes away 

Actor Bullet Prakash was taken to a hospital near Cunningham Road, Bengaluru. The actor was suffering from a liver infection and had to be to put on the ventilator as his condition worsened. Bullet Prakash's son had talked to various media portals in Bengaluru, stating that the actor was in a stable condition and requested fans to not worry. But, as per reports, the doctors failed in stabilizing Bullet Prakash's health condition as vital organs were in a severely bad condition. Various celebrities from the entertainment industry, like Khichcha Sudeep and Kriti Kharbanda have expressed their thoughts and offered condolences over Bullet Prakash's passing. 

First Published:
COMMENT
