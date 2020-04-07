Actor Bullet Prakash Passes Away At 44, Kichcha Sudeep And Other Celebs Offer Condolences

The South Indian film industry today suffered a huge loss with the passing of actor Bullet Prakash. The actor was most known for his comic performances and entertained the audience members with versatile roles. As per reports, the actor passed away due to multiple organ failure. The actor was only 44 years old and is survived by his wife, daughter and a son.

Bullet Prakash passes away

Actor Bullet Prakash was taken to a hospital near Cunningham Road, Bengaluru. The actor was suffering from a liver infection and had to be to put on the ventilator as his condition worsened. Bullet Prakash's son had talked to various media portals in Bengaluru, stating that the actor was in a stable condition and requested fans to not worry. But, as per reports, the doctors failed in stabilizing Bullet Prakash's health condition as vital organs were in a severely bad condition. Various celebrities from the entertainment industry, like Khichcha Sudeep and Kriti Kharbanda have expressed their thoughts and offered condolences over Bullet Prakash's passing.

Saddened to hear that my friend Bullet Prakash is no more. Even more sad tat We the industry n friends can't even visit his house to see him for one last time.

U were fun n a brilliant actor. An irreplaceable one.

Will miss u my friend .

Rest in peace.🕯

Will always luv u. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 6, 2020

So so saddened by the sudden demise of bulletprakash. My heart aches as I write this. Can’t believe he’s gone. Strength to the family and fans. You will always stay in our hearts! ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) April 6, 2020

#BulletPrakash Sir Super Talented Actor ..... It was wonderful working with you in #mehbooba ..... Great soul...Rest in Peace sir ... may god give strength to your family.

🙏 😔 😔 😔 😔 pic.twitter.com/USq5Nys7E3 — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) April 6, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of Shri. Bullet Prakash. I have fond memories of working with him in Bachchan. My condolences to the family at this difficult time.. — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) April 6, 2020

