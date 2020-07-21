Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays Role Of Disillusioned Cop In 'Raat Akeli Hai'; Watch Teaser

A teaser video for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next film, Raat Akeli Hai, was recently shared online by the actors and filmmakers. Raat Akeli Hai is an upcoming crime drama film directed by Honey Trehan which is set to release on Netflix on July 31, 2020. The video showcased several clips from the film that reveal how Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character investigates a mystery involving a dysfunctional family.

Teaser for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's Raat Akeli Hai released online

Above is a teaser video for Raat Akeli Hai that was shared online by actor Radhika Apte. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav, who is a small-town police officer tasked with investigating the death of a famous politician. The teaser showcases different characters from the film being interrogated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character.

Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai also stars Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava, Nishant Dahiya, Padmavati Rao, Swanand Kirkire, and Ila Arun.

Raat Akeli Hai's teaser promises fans a gripping mystery crime drama about a dead politician's dysfunctional family. In the caption for the video, Radhika Apte wrote that blood only makes you related. It is loyalty that makes you family. Raat Akeli Hai is co-produced by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala. Smita Singh wrote the script for the movie while Sneha Khanwalkar provided the music.

Just four days ago, Radhika Apte shared the poster for Raat Akeli Hai on social media. The poster featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the inspector with a grievous wound on his forehead. In the caption for the poster, Radhika Apte wrote that your secrets are not always yours to keep. A longer trailer video was also shared by Radhika Apte a few days ago.

Other than Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also set to feature in another upcoming film, titled Bole Chudiyan. The movie is directed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bole Chudiyan will also star Tamannaah, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anurag Kashyap, and Aditya Srivastava in prominent roles. Filming for the movie began in August of 2019 but no official release date has been announced yet.

[Promo from Radhika Apte Instagram]

