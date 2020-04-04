Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative For Coronavirus In 5th Test; To Remain In Hospital Quarantine

As per latest reports, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested negative for the Coronavirus when tested for the 5th time since her diagnosis. As part of the process, the Baby Doll hitmaker has now gone through five confirmatory tests for the deadly virus while she had been quarantined and receiving treatment for the COVID-19 virus at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. After four positive reports, the singer has been tested negative for the virus as on Saturday, April 4.

The medical officials at the hospital have, however, maintained that she will remain in quarantine. The decision to discharge her from the hospital will be taken only after she tests negative once more.

On March 20, Kanika Kapoor announced through her Instagram update that she has been tested positive with the novel Coronavirus infection. She also revealed that she had been under complete quarantine since the diagnosis and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.

In a statement released on her Instagram which has now been deleted, the singer said she developed signs of flu only four days before March 20.

"I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

The 41-year-old singer said at this stage she would like to urge people to practice self-isolation and get tested if one has the signs. The singer faced a lot of flak after her alleged return from London on March 9. She reportedly attended parties and get-togethers and has allegedly risked the spread of Coronavirus to those who had been present at these events. She was also criticized by the hospital administration for expecting special treatment owing to her Bollywood connection.

