Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19 For 4th Time; Leaves Family Concerned

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth time earlier on Sunday. Her reports have been confirmed by the doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) as they revealed that her condition is currently stable.

On March 20, Kanika Kapoor announced through her Instagram update that she has been tested positive with the novel Coronavirus infection. She also revealed that she had been under complete quarantine since the diagnosis and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.

As part of the process, the singer has been undergoing confirmatory tests every third day and has been tested positive every time.

However, her family members have a cause to worry about the test reports as they revealed that Kanika is not responding to the treatment for the infection. One of her family members also expressed that due to the ongoing national lockdown for containing the spread of the disease, it is also impossible for them to airlift and take her for advanced treatment out of Lucknow.

Kanika has faced a lot of flak after her alleged return from London on March 9. The singer reportedly attended parties and get-togethers and has allegedly risked the spread of Coronavirus to those who had been present at these events. She was also criticized by the hospital administration for expecting special treatment owing to her Bollywood connection.

Kanika's statement

In a statement released on her Instagram which has now been deleted, the Baby Doll singer said she developed signs of flu only four days before March 20.

"I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

The 41-year-old singer said at this stage she would like to urge people to practice self-isolation and get tested if one has the signs.

