Taylor Swift & Kanye West Lock Horns Once Again With Their Albums Releasing On Same Day

It seems like arch-rivals Taylor Swift and Kanye West are all set to lock horns once again, as the singers recently announced their songs on the same date. Last week, Kanye West announced his next album on Twitter, called Donda: With Child, which releases today, on July 24. Since the announcement, Kanye West has been teasing details of the project on social media. Later in the week, Taylor Swift, too, announced the release of her own album, Folklore. If the reports are to be believed, Folklore was expected to release before March, however, just like many other shows and movies, the album was postponed due to the pandemic.

Taylor Swift's Folklore

Considering Taylor Swift’s website selling the album in a large array of physical configurations, it seems like her Folklore will hit high notes at the Billboard music chart. The album will come out in eight CD versions and is made of 16 songs, with a bonus track for the deluxe editions, which will be sold only for a week. If the reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift wrote and co-produced nearly 11 songs in her album. Today, on July 24, Taylor Swift released a new song called Cardigan, which was cinematographed by Rodrigo Prieto. The songstress took to her social media handles to speak about the safety measure taken while shooting for Cardigan. Take a look:

The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne pic.twitter.com/2hNXnzFbwY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Donda: With Child

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s upcoming album, Donda: With Child is linked to his series of Christian-themed releases like the gospel-infused Jesus Is King, which came out in August 2019. Reportedly, the album is named after West’s mother, who died in 2007. Kanye West’s album comes at a chaotic time, as the singer recently made news for accusing his own wife and mother-in-law of ‘going out against him’. Moreover, Kanye West was criticised for his comments on the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Recently, Kim Kardashian confirmed that West suffers from bipolar disorder.

