Taylor Swift Announces Her 8th Album 'Folklore', Will Release At Midnight; Read Details

Singer Taylor Swift just announced the release of her eighth album, 'Folklore', on her official Twitter page. The new album will feature 16 new songs.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift just announced that she is dropping a surprise 8th studio album at midnight. Taking to her Twitter, Taylor Swift stated that her new album, titled Folklore, was an entirely "brand new album of songs". Alongside the release announcement, Taylor Swift also shared the album's cover art and revealed that it would feature multiple collaborations, including one with Bon Iver. 

Taylor Swift to drop surprise 8th studio album at midnight on Thursday

Sharing the cover art for her new album, Folklore, Taylor Swift revealed that this brand new album would feature songs that she had poured all of her "whims, dreams, fears, and musings into". She also shared a preorder link in her tweet. Alongside the cover art, Taylor Swift also posted a picture of a note that shared more details about Folklore.

In the note, the singer revealed that she had created this album in "isolation" but she did collaborate with a few "musical heroes" of her's. 

Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, and Jack Antonoff are some of the artists that Taylor Swift mentioned in her note. The cover art for the album was shot by Beth Garrabrant. Taylor also added that before this year, she would have waited for a "perfect" time to release the album. But now she believes that nothing is guaranteed, which is why she wanted to put out her work into the world as soon as possible. 

In another tweet, Taylor Swift shared that Folklore would have 16 songs on the standard edition. However, the physical deluxe editions of the album will include a bonus track, titled The Lakes. Taylor Swift will also release 8 deluxe CDs and 8 deluxe vinyls as Folklore is her eighth album. 

Moreover, Taylor Swift also announced that the music video for her song Cardigan will premiere tonight. She wrote and directed the music video and song by herself.She further added that everyone at the music video's set wore masks and stayed away from each other. Taylor also claimed that she did her own hair, makeup, and styling during the production of the video. 

