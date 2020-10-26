Kanye West Claims God Wants Him To Win Upcoming US Presidential Election

During a recent podcast, America rapper Kanye West said he believes that God wants him to be President of the United States. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter had announced back in July that he intended to have his name on the ballot for the upcoming US Presidential Election due for November 3. As per reports, West also added that the COVID-19 outbreak at the start of the year was why he was unable to focus on his campaign.

‘Leader of the free world’

Kanye West is reported to have said that his ‘calling’ was to be the ‘leader of the free world’. He also went on to add that it was God that called out to him and told him to take up the position. While talking on the podcast, Kanye stated that the COVID-19 pandemic threw everyone’s plans off and that he was stuck in his home under lockdown and was therefore unable to prepare his campaign.

Recently Kanye West’s election campaign even released a campaign advertisement that shows supporters of various ages talking about why they will vote for the musical icon in the 2020 elections. Some people in the video claimed that "Kanye West is the best for the American people" and "With the help from God, he will achieve his goal by winning the 2020 presidential election." Another person in the video said that he would be voting for Kanye "because I think this nation needs a strong leader with ideas" that can help national progress.

Even if Kanye West is serious about the US Presidential election that is less than a few weeks away, realistically he is not even in the running as due to his late submission of documents the singer has missed chances to put his name on the ballot for several key states. But the American singer did manage to add his name to the presidential ballot in Mississippi.

