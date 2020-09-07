Kanye West Drains Whopping $6 Million On His Presidential Campaign For US Election 2020

Kanye West has spent a mammoth $6.7 million on his campaign trail so far, according to candidate finance data provided by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) of the United States. Most of the money has come from West himself, who loaned the amount to his campaign, while a small amount came from individual donations.

As per US Election Commission report, the operating expenditure of West's campaign stands at $5.8 million, which consists of the committee's day-to-day expenditures for items such as rent, overhead, administration, personnel, equipment, travel, advertising, and fundraising.

Read: Kanye West Files To Run For President On Kentucky Ballot

Kanye West announced his presidential election bid through Twitter on July 4 and on July 16 his campaign filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC. The American rap star had his first campaign event in South Carolina, which did not go down well West, sporting a bulletproof jacket, broke down in tears while talking about how his father wanted to abort him and how he and his wife Kim Kardashian also considered aborting their daughter.

Kanye West, at one point of time in his campaign, also announced his wish to have the legendary rapper Jay-Z as his running mate, which obviously didn't get much traction from the latter.

The American rap star, who got support from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk for his campaign, had said that he will appoint the tech billionaire the head of the US Space program if he wins the election. West has been disqualified to appear on the ballot in several states, though he has filed lawsuits challenging the decision.

Read: Judge Bars Kanye West From Appearing On Arizona’s Ballot

Read: Judge Kicks Kanye West Off Virginia Ballot For November

US Election 2020

Meanwhile, the upcoming US Presidential election is currently being fiercely fought between incumbent US President Donald Trump, who is hoping for re-election this year, and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The former vice-president, who announced Congresswoman Kamala Harris as his running-mate, is ahead of his Republican opponent by few points in several independent polls and surveys conducted last month. The coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing racial protests in the United States are two of the main issues dragging Trump behind his opponent in the race to the White House.

Read: Kanye West Cries At First Rally Event, Screams, "I Almost Killed My Daughter"; Watch



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.