Kanye West's Ad Campaign Features Voters Explaining Their Support For Him In US Elections

As the US Presidential elections approach, Kanye West has launched a new ad for his presidential campaign. The ad features his fans explaining why they would vote for him in the upcoming elections. The American rapper has been launching campaign ads in an attempt to persuade American voters to cast their vote for him.

Kanye West's campaign ad

The latest ad campaign launched by Kanye west features exactly 12 voters giving reasons as to why they would vote for the American rapper in the upcoming US Presidential elections. Kanye made sure that he showed diversity in his video so he featured people from different races, age and gender. Some voters said in the video that they “will be voting for Kanye West this year because America needs a leader who will actually listen to the kids”.

Some people in the video claimed that “Kanye West is the best for the American people” and “With the help from God, he will achieve his goal by winning the 2020 presidential election”. Another person in the video stated in the video that he would be voting for Kanye “because I think this nation needs a strong leader with ideas, good ideas that can progress the nation. Not liberal or conservative, but just, like, fact. And Kanye’s that guy”. A girl in the video revealed that she is “supporting Kanye West for President. As a young Christian, I’m proud that my vote is going towards a campaign that is faith-based. And a candidate who cares about empowering the youth of America.”

Kanye captioned the video as “Vote Kanye” and shared the video on his social media handles. Watch the video below.

Netizens react

Twitter was flooded with reactions from netizens who expressed their opinions about the campaign ad of Kanye West for US Presidential Elections. A number of people stated in the tweets whether or not they would be voting for Kanye in the upcoming elections. Several people stated what they thought about the video and what they thought was not correct about it. A user stated that the video had a hidden message and that it actually meant voting for Kanye means voting for Trump. Check out some of the tweets by the netizens.

“Vote For Trump” is what this video is really saying. — Gabriel & Dresden #ClubQuarantine (@GabrielNDresden) October 20, 2020

Ok just did! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLXjtfETwi — 𖤐ᴮᴱH𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖙 𝕿𝖚𝖇𝖒𝖆𝖓 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓⁷ ᴺᴹ𖤐 (@hussi_maraj) October 20, 2020

Reminder that it’s OK to worship the ground Kanye walks on but not support him diverting votes in an extremely important election — Josephine YZY taught me (@sunnyjrusso) October 21, 2020

It’s an honor 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) October 20, 2020

Funny how American people are quick to shut down the freedom of expression thing when it doesn’t fit their narrative. People who trust him will vote for him. Period — Etonde Elong Jr. (@ElongJunior17) October 21, 2020

Promo Image Credits: kanyewestt_official Instagram

