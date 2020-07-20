Kanye West Cries At First Rally Event, Screams, "I Almost Killed My Daughter"; Watch

Kanye West’s first Presidential campaign event did not go as planned. The rapper and Yeezy founder broke down in tears during his speech and talked about how his father wanted to abort him. During his speech, he also made an outrageous comment about abolitionist Harriet Tubman and left many of his even attendees upset. Kanye West’s remarks about Tubman are also going viral on social media.

Kanye West made headlines a few weeks ago when he announced his plans to run for President this year. His presidential plans received a mixed response online. But people were looking forward to his campaigns and events.

Kanye West recently had his first campaign event in South Carolina. But this highly anticipated event went downhill in no time. First and foremost, the event was just for “registered guests only”. During his speech, the rapper claimed that abolitionist Harriet Tubman never freed slaves and just made them work for other white people. This comment by West went viral on social media and he even faced a backlash from it during the event.

Dear Kanye, a Black history textbook is in the mail. Read it, then learn to respect Harriet Tubman’s legacy. #kanyewest #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/o8tvi59mxr — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 20, 2020

Apart from making this statement, Kanye West also broke down at the event while talking about how his father wanted to abort him and how he and his wife Kim Kardashian West also considered an abortion. At one point in time, he even screamed that he almost killed his daughter. While talking about his dad, he said that "he was too busy" to have him.

Here’s Kanye crying and screaming “I almost killed my daughter.”#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/NT3t5tStW3 — AJ (@keepgrinding914) July 19, 2020

During the event, Kanye West also wanted “absolute silence and order” and made sure that the attendees followed this rule. He also told his guests to point at the members who were talking during his speech. He took this rule to the next level when he scolded the crowd for clapping at one point and even ejected an audience member.

After Kanye West videos from this event went viral on social media, many people raised concerns about West’s mental health. The Yeezy founder has discussed his struggle with having bipolar disorder and medication in the past. Kanye West was also hospitalized and placed in psychiatric hold after his several onstage rants during his Saint Pablo tour in 2016.

