Kanye West Makes Rare Public Appearance At BET Awards 2022; Throws Shade At Ex Kim

Kanye West stunned the audience with his surprise appearance at the BET Awards 2022 to honour his friend and artist Sean "Diddy" Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Donda rapper arrived with his face covered with a mask and hood and talked about how the legendary rapper Diddy has inspired him throughout his career.

In his lengthy speech, Kanye made a reference to his divorce from Kim Kardashian and threw a little shade at his ex. He mentioned how he goes to Diddy to seek advice on multiple things, 'from life choices to wife choices' and added that 'here we are'. He also laughed after his comments, with the audience also reacting to them.

Kanye West makes rare public appearance at BET Awards 2022

In his speech, Kanye mentioned, "I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day,” Kanye said. “He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are — thanks for that, Puff.” Kanye's comments have led to a trail of reactions on Twitter, with people quipping how he has turned into a comedian after losing his wife to one (Pete Davidson).

For the majority of his speech, Kanye hailed Diddy for shattering many obstacles and paving way for artists like him. He said, "This man has survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we could be here today,” Kanye admitted. “He broke down so many doors about classism, taste, culture, swag. Puff, if I never told you…I love you.”

Kanye and Kim previously attended Diddy’s 50th birthday party together in 2019. The duo's marriage fell apart shortly after, with Kim filing for divorce in February 2021. She was declared 'legally single' by a judge in March 2022.

