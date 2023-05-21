Kanye West Married To Bianca Censori? The Yeezy Employee Says THIS In A Viral Video

Kanye West's partner Bianca Censori has seemingly confirmed her relationship status with the rapper. In a TikTok video that has been making the rounds on the internet, Bianca confirmed her marriage with Kanye. Censori has been working in Yeezy as the head of architecture. Also, she has been dating Kanye since his divorce from Kim Kardashian got finalised.

Talking about the video, it was shared on Bianca's TikTok handle and it featured a hilarious encounter of herself with a man named Nue. The admirer tried to woo Censori and charm her inside the shop. He even requested her phone number, but she did not budge and kept laughing at his comments. In the end, she declined by revealing that she is a married woman and cannot give out her phone number. Soon after she made this comment, fans took to their social media handles to post their reactions. Check them out below.

Man seen Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori in public and asked for her number 😳 Y'all think she was being too friendly ? pic.twitter.com/sHU9Fzwe8x — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) May 20, 2023

A man claiming he from Chicago tried to get #KanyeWest's wife #BiancaCensori's phone number while she was shopping .



🤳 @nojumper pic.twitter.com/tDXP2oi0a4 — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) May 20, 2023

More on Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Bianca and Kanye West were earlier spotted in Los Angeles during a date night. They were spotted by shutterbugs as they held hands and enjoyed a stroll together. Reportedly, Kanye aka Ye got married to the Yeezy employee in an intimate ceremony. However, they never announced the news of their marriage officially. Bianca met Kanye while she was working in his company Yeezy.

Kanye West was married to Kim Kardashian until they parted ways in 2021. The former couple filed for divorce after seven years of their marriage. In 2022, their divorce got finalised. Together they share four kids including Saint, North, Chicago, and Psalm.