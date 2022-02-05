Kanye West Slams Media Outlet Over Portraying Him Wrongfully; 'I Need An Apology'

Amidst the rising fury between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over their daughter's video featuring on TikTok, West demanded an apology from a media outlet for wrongfully portraying him through their headline. It all began when Kanye West expressed his anger on seeing his daughter, North West on TikTok and accusing his ex Kim of posting the video against his will. Here's everything you need to know about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's social media banter over their daughter's TikTok video.

Kanye West demands an apology from a media outlet

Kanye West recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of a media outlet, TMZ portraying him wrongfully with their headline that stated 'Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok.' The screenshot also revealed how one o the Twitter users corrected their headline by depicting that Kanye West wants a say on how his children are raised. In the caption, he lashed out at the media outlet and stated that his children weren't a game to him while demanding an apology from them for how they tried to spin the narrative. He further accused them of not being a fair media source and just picking sides against the dad.

The caption read, "TMZ MY CHILDREN ARE NOT A GAME TO ME I NEED AN APOLOGY FOR HOW YOU TRIED TO SPIN THE NARRATIVE YOU ARE NOT BEING A FAIR MEDIA SOURCE YOU’RE PICKING SIDES AGAINST THE DAD." (sic)

However, soon after Kanye West demanded an apology from the media outlet on social media, they changed their Headline to "I'm A Novice At Divorce ...SO KIM, WHY ARE YOU PUTTING NORTH ON TIKTOK???"

Kanye West recently slammed his ex Kim Kardashian when he learnt about their daughter, North's video on TikTok and raised a question about why the video was put on the platform against his will. As the duo has been co-parenting their kids, the rapper also asked what he should do in such a situation because this was his first divorce.

In response to the attack, even Kim Kardashian expressed his grief and anger for being constantly attacked by the rapper. She also clarified that she was doing her best to protect her daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wished, with adult supervision because it brought her happiness. She then urged the father of his daughter to respond to the third attorney to resolve any issue and wished that the situation was handled privately. Take a look:

Image: AP