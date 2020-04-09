Will Kanye West Officiate Pal Katy Perry's Wedding With Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry recently made headlines when she announced she was expecting a baby with her fiance Orlando Bloom. She revealed the news by releasing a snippet of her song Never Worn White. The couple recently got to know that they are having a baby girl. Though they are over the moon with the news, they had to face a setback. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were set to have a wedding in early 2020 but had to push it due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kanye West to officiate Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding?

Speaking of their wedding, late last year, reports went around that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom asked Kanye West to officiate their wedding. Another news source reported that Katy wanted Kanye to do it. These rumours made the news when Perry attended West's church service last year. Another source revealed that the couple wanted their wedding to make a huge splash by having it officiated by a celebrity. The report also said that Kanye West was thrilled to be asked and was even considering officiating other weddings.

The rumours were debunked by another source and were called fabricated and stated that the couple never intended for Kanye West to officiate the wedding. The news source claimed that they checked it up with Katy Perry's rep who had revealed that Kanye was never asked to officiate the wedding. Later, Orlando Bloom had told a magazine that he did not want a grand wedding.

Katy Perry in her recent live stream revealed that she was excited for the baby to arrive and also revealed that it was probably the longest secret she has ever kept. Perry said that she knew she would reveal it in the best way which is through music because that is how she speaks best to her fans. She further added that she had to reveal it at some point because it was getting pretty obvious.

