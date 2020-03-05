Justin Bieber Calls Kanye West 'the Most Innovative Artist' After Gigi Hadid Disses Him

Gigi Hadid recently liked a controversial tweet which criticises the fashion industry for fawning over rapper Kanye West who is a Donald Trump supporter. The model appears to agree with a message that accused anyone who is contributing to Kanye's fashion and music empire of producing 'right-wing propaganda'. The tweet was retweeted several times and was directed as a message to the fashion industry.

Justin Bieber praises Kanye West after Gigi Hadid disses him

Reality check to all the fashion writers out there in Paris pic.twitter.com/MqBNgOZziH — bryanboy (@bryanboy) March 2, 2020

It is no secret that Justin Bieber is a fan of Kanye West and he proved it when he spoke about him in a BTS video of Calvin Klein's Deal With It campaign he is a part of. The Yummy singer gushed about Kanye's talent in the clip and even called him the most innovative artist performing today. Justin Bieber added that he thinks Kanye has got a good eye for artistic expression and artistic view. Bieber also added that he thinks Kanye is just awesome overall.

This praise for Kanye West comes just days after Gigi Hadid liked the controversial tweet. The bold tweet went viral after Kanye got the attention for holding a surprise Sunday Service for the people in Paris just ahead of his Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris Fashion Week. Gigi Hadid made no direct comments about the message but her actions seem to indicate that she is not much of a fan of Kanye West.

Justin Bieber's praise also comes in just a week after he made a surprise appearance at Kanye's Sunday Service on February 23. The singer took to the stage and performed an acoustic version of Never Would Have Made It which was originally performed by Marvin Sapp. He also took to his social media to proudly share the video of the performance.

