Did Taylor Swift Vs Kanye West-Kim Kardashian Feud Impact Their Net Worth? Find Out

Taylor Swift and Kim & Kanye drama is back in the spotlight. Their ongoing fued is back in the news after Kanye’s complete phone call to Taylor for the Famous track was leaked. This brand new drama has brought new attention to Taylor Swift’s net worth as compared to Kim and Kanye West. This Famous track fued started back in 2016.

Taylor Swift vs Kim and Kanye West’s net worth

Taylor Swift is currently one of the most successful artists on the planet. The Lover singer has completed more than a decade in the music industry. Taylor Swift’s Lover album was the only album in 2019 to sell one million copies.

Talking about Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian gets heavily paid for every social media post. Apart from this, Kim has her shapewear line called SKIMS and her beauty line KKW Beauty. The shapewear line and the beauty line both rake in huge benefits for her.

Talking about Kanye West, Kanye West recently showcased his latest Yeezy collection at the Paris Fashion Week. Apart from this Kanye frequently collaborates with artists and is also working on his music.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift For Being 'self-serving' When Millions Are Suffering

But the reason we are talking about Taylor Swift and Kim and Kanye West is because of their long feud that has once again resurfaced. This feud started when Kanye wrote dissed Taylor Swift in his track Famous.

Taylor denied being aware of the lyrics of the song. Later on, Kim posted several snippets from Kanye’s phone call with Taylor. Taylor Swift was later on dragged all over social media for lying about not being aware of the track. So back in 2016 when this feud started, Taylor's net worth was USD 280 million whereas Kanye's neeth worth was USD 240 million.

Now, the full phone call between Kanye and Taylor has been leaked and it proved that Taylor Swift never lied about not being aware of the Famous song lyrics. Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram and tweeted out about this leaked phone call. This leads to the question of how has this controversy affected Taylor Swift’s net worth as compared to Kim and Kanye West’s net worth.

Also read | Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Newly Leaked Footage Of Phone Call With Kanye West

According to several media portal reports, Taylor Swift’s net worth is currently USD 400 million. All thanks to her Lover album, the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, and several award wins in 2019 and 2020. Talking about Kim Kardashian’s net worth, the reality celeb’s net worth is credited to her several endeavors as mentioned previously.

So Kim Kardashian’s net worth is approximately USD 350 million. When Kanye West’s net worth is added to that of Kim the couple’s total net worth is approximately USD 600 million. This total net worth makes indicates that Kanye West’s net worth is approximately USD 250 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read | Kim Kardashian West Shares Her Opinion About The Fashion Trends Of The Season

Also read | Justin Bieber Calls Kanye West 'the Most Innovative Artist' After Gigi Hadid Disses Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.